<p>New Zealand won the won the toss and decided to field against South Africa in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (March 4).</p><p>The second semifinal between India and England will be held in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5). </p><p>The Kiwis made one change with Jimmy Neesham coming in for Ish Sodhi while Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada returned to the South Africa playing XI.</p><p>In all, the first semifinal has the perfect ingredients for a thriller that will add colour to the 'Holi-Day'.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.</p><p><strong>South Africa:</strong> Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.</p>