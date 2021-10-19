ICC T20 World Cup | Oman vs Bangladesh LIVE: BAN win toss and opt to bat
ICC T20 World Cup | Oman vs Bangladesh LIVE: BAN win toss and opt to bat
updated: Oct 19 2021, 19:43 ist
Bangladesh would be looking to avoid an early exit from the T20 World Cup when they take on hosts Oman in match six at Al Amerat today. Stay tuned to DH for live updates!
19:37
BAN 7/0 after 2 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the second over.
1.1 Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Naim goes on the backfoot and blocks the ball with a straight bat.
1.2Kaleemullah to Naim, full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Naim.
1.3Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, slightly back of the length ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball to the man at point, an overthrow from the fielder gives Naim the chance to get a single.
1.4Kaleemullah to Litton, an appeal for caught behind! Good length ball on off stump, the ball moves a bit, Litton goes back to block the ball but the ball flies past the outside edge of the bat, the umpire raises his finger, Litton takes the review in a flash and the review shows that there is no edge.
1.5Kaleemullah to Litton, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Litton drives the ball to cover, a misfield by the man at cover gives Litton the chance to get two runs.
1.6Kaleemullah to Litton, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Litton nudges the ball down to third-man for a single.
19:31
BAN 3/0 after 1 over.
Bilal Khan to bowl the first over of the inning. Naim Shaik is on strike.
0.1Bilal to Naim, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim leaves the ball for the keeper.
0.2Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim plays the ball to the leg side.
0.3Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball fired on middle stump, Naim pushes the ball to cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball but is unable to find gap as the ball rolls to the fielder at short cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
0.5Bilal to Naim, no run, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim dabs the ball to point.
0.5Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
0.6Bilal to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim works the ball down to third-man for a single.
19:22
Right then we are all in readiness. The players and the match officials are lining up on the field for the national anthems of the two nations. First, we have the national anthem of Bangladesh. After Bangladesh's national anthem, it is time for the national anthem of the hosts, Oman. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket. Bangladesh openers walk to the middle. Oman team form a huddle. After a quick team chat, the Oman players emerge on the field. We are ready!
19:11
Teams
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
It is a green pitch. Both pacers as well as spinners well get some purchase from the deck.
19:06
Captain quotes from toss
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain:Going to have a bat, put some runs on the board and try to defend it. Dew is a factor and it's been in our consideration. But we'd like to have a good total on the board. Batting wise we didn't build enough partnerships. Today's another opportunity. One change - Naim comes in for Sarkar.
Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman captain:Happy to bowl. Just one thing - have to keep them to a low total. We have pressure from first game, not this game.
19:00
Toss
Bangladesh captainMahmudullah wins the toss and opts to bat first.
15:33
Impact player for Oman
Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh blasted 73 from mere 42 balls and stitched a 131-run opening stand with Aqib IIyas. Singh is a prolific opener. He has played 39 T20 matches and scored 1101 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 110.65. If Singh is able to repeat his heroics, then he could hurt Bangladesh’s chances of qualifying for the next round.
Impact player for Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan: For this must-win match, Bangladesh will be looking towards their star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan to deliver goods for the team. Shakib picked two wickets in the match against Scotland and scored a gritty 20 showing that he is in form. Moreover, his wickets against Scotland made him the leading wicket taker in T20Is. If there is one player who can bail Bangladesh out of trouble, it is Shakib.
15:32
Bangladesh are ranked sixth in the ICC men’s T20 rankings while Oman are the 15th ranked team in the world.
Head-to-head
The only previous T20I meeting between the two teams was a group game in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh beat Oman by 54 runs on D/L method.
Pitch and conditions
If the opening two games of the T20 World Cup are taken in account then the pitch at Al Amerat would have something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. A total of 534 runs were scored and 25 wickets fell across the four innings in the matches between Papua New Guinea vs Oman and Scotland vs Bangladesh.
The evening will be clear. The temperature would be around 30°C with humidity level around 45%.
15:30
In match 6, Bangladesh would be looking to avoid an early exit from the T20 World Cup when they take on hosts Oman.
Bangladesh come into the match after they were shocked by Scotland in the second match of the tournament. Hosts Oman though would be buoyed after their success against Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the tournament. A success for Oman against Bangladesh would help them qualify for the next stage.
BAN 7/0 after 2 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the second over.
1.1 Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Naim goes on the backfoot and blocks the ball with a straight bat.
1.2Kaleemullah to Naim, full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Naim.
1.3Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, slightly back of the length ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball to the man at point, an overthrow from the fielder gives Naim the chance to get a single.
1.4Kaleemullah to Litton, an appeal for caught behind! Good length ball on off stump, the ball moves a bit, Litton goes back to block the ball but the ball flies past the outside edge of the bat, the umpire raises his finger, Litton takes the review in a flash and the review shows that there is no edge.
1.5Kaleemullah to Litton, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Litton drives the ball to cover, a misfield by the man at cover gives Litton the chance to get two runs.
1.6Kaleemullah to Litton, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Litton nudges the ball down to third-man for a single.
BAN 3/0 after 1 over.
Bilal Khan to bowl the first over of the inning. Naim Shaik is on strike.
0.1Bilal to Naim, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim leaves the ball for the keeper.
0.2Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim plays the ball to the leg side.
0.3Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball fired on middle stump, Naim pushes the ball to cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball but is unable to find gap as the ball rolls to the fielder at short cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
0.5Bilal to Naim, no run, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim dabs the ball to point.
0.5Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
0.6Bilal to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim works the ball down to third-man for a single.
Right then we are all in readiness. The players and the match officials are lining up on the field for the national anthems of the two nations. First, we have the national anthem of Bangladesh. After Bangladesh's national anthem, it is time for the national anthem of the hosts, Oman. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket. Bangladesh openers walk to the middle. Oman team form a huddle. After a quick team chat, the Oman players emerge on the field. We are ready!
Teams
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(w), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan
Pitch Report
It is a green pitch. Both pacers as well as spinners well get some purchase from the deck.
Captain quotes from toss
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain:Going to have a bat, put some runs on the board and try to defend it. Dew is a factor and it's been in our consideration. But we'd like to have a good total on the board. Batting wise we didn't build enough partnerships. Today's another opportunity. One change - Naim comes in for Sarkar.
Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman captain:Happy to bowl. Just one thing - have to keep them to a low total. We have pressure from first game, not this game.
Toss
Bangladesh captainMahmudullah wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Impact player for Oman
Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh blasted 73 from mere 42 balls and stitched a 131-run opening stand with Aqib IIyas. Singh is a prolific opener. He has played 39 T20 matches and scored 1101 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 110.65. If Singh is able to repeat his heroics, then he could hurt Bangladesh’s chances of qualifying for the next round.
Impact player for Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan: For this must-win match, Bangladesh will be looking towards their star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan to deliver goods for the team. Shakib picked two wickets in the match against Scotland and scored a gritty 20 showing that he is in form. Moreover, his wickets against Scotland made him the leading wicket taker in T20Is. If there is one player who can bail Bangladesh out of trouble, it is Shakib.
Bangladesh are ranked sixth in the ICC men’s T20 rankings while Oman are the 15th ranked team in the world.
Head-to-head
The only previous T20I meeting between the two teams was a group game in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh beat Oman by 54 runs on D/L method.
Pitch and conditions
If the opening two games of the T20 World Cup are taken in account then the pitch at Al Amerat would have something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. A total of 534 runs were scored and 25 wickets fell across the four innings in the matches between Papua New Guinea vs Oman and Scotland vs Bangladesh.
The evening will be clear. The temperature would be around 30°C with humidity level around 45%.
In match 6, Bangladesh would be looking to avoid an early exit from the T20 World Cup when they take on hosts Oman.
Bangladesh come into the match after they were shocked by Scotland in the second match of the tournament. Hosts Oman though would be buoyed after their success against Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the tournament. A success for Oman against Bangladesh would help them qualify for the next stage.
READ HERE
Good evening! Welcome to DH's live coverage of the T20 World Cup!