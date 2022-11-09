ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; through to the finals

Pakistan won the 1st semi-final against New Zealand by 7 wickets, to book their spot in the finals of this edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Excellent knocks from Pakistan's openers Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43) and captain Babar Azam (53 off 42), who has had an unforgettable campaign so far, helped the side chase down a target of 153.

Opting to bat, New Zealand batters found the going tough on a used SCG track as they struggled to connect the ball because of the slow nature of the surface.

Pakistan will now face either India or England in the finals on Sunday at Melbourne's Melbourne Cricket Ground.