ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan makes a U-turn, agrees to play marquee match against India after Bangladesh’s nudge

<p>The India vs Pakistan marquee clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to be held on February 15 will go ahead as per schedule after Pakistan decided to reverse its earlier decision to boycott the game.</p><p>In a late night development Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi requested the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India after being persuaded to do so by his Bangladesh counterpart.</p><p>Bangladesh were ousted from the World Cup after refusing to play in India citing security concerns with Scotland replacing them.</p><p>"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.</p><p>It was clear that the country would withdraw the call after Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.</p><p>"...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the statement from Pakistan government added.</p><p>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who urged him to withdraw the boycott call.</p><p>"The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse."</p><p>It is understood that Naqvi had kept a few demands, including resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and a tri-series involving Bangladesh, to offset the losses that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) might have incurred after not travelling to India for the global event.</p><p>While Indo-Pak bilateral cricket is not in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) purview, the demand for a tri-series was summarily rejected. </p><p>Pakistan was left with no option to reverse their early decision, or else they would have had to forfeit the points.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>