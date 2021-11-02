ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE: Babar, Rizwan start slow; PAK 23/1 after 5 overs

Pakistan will aim to maintain their remarkable consistency against a spirited Namibia and seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. After a chaotic build-up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and has become the team to beat in the tournament. Following a historic win over India, Pakistan showed a few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan but that could not stop them from recording resounding wins. Stay tuned for more updates