ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE: Babar, Rizwan start slow; PAK 23/1 after 5 overs

Pakistan will aim to maintain their remarkable consistency against a spirited Namibia and seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. After a chaotic build-up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and has become the team to beat in the tournament. Following a historic win over India, Pakistan showed a few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan but that could not stop them from recording resounding wins. Stay tuned for more updates
Jan Frylinck to bowl the sixth over.
5.1 Frylinck to Rizwan, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in and beats the inside edge of the inside edge of the bat.
PAK 23/1 after 5 overs.
JJ Smit to bowl the fifth over.
4.1JJ Smit to Babar, FOUR! Short of the length ball on middle stump, Babar gets on the top of the bounce and pulls to whacks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.2JJ Smit to Babar, no run, good length ball on off stump, Babar defende.
4.3JJ Smit to Babar, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Babar pushes the ball to cover and takes a quick single.
4.4JJ Smit to Rizwan, a loud appeal for LBW and GIVEN! Good length ball on middle and leg, Rizwan goes for a wild slog but fails to connect and Smit and co. appeal, the umpire has no hesitation is raising his finger, Rizwan takes the review, the review shows that tha ball is pitching outside the line of leg stump, so Rizwan survives.
4.5JJ Smit to Rizwan, FOUR! Full ball fired into the pads, Rizwan flicks the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
4.6JJ Smit to Rizwan, 1 run, full ball, Rizwan drives the ball to mid-on for a run.
PAK 13/0 after 4 overs.
Wiese to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Wiese to Babar, 2 runs, good length ball on off stump, Babar drives the ball through cover for two runs.
3.2Wiese to Babar, no run, good length ball on off stump, Babar comes on front foot to push the ball but the ball flies past the edge of the bat.
3.3Wiese to Babar, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Babar steps out and hammers the ball through cover for a boundary.
3.4Wiese to Babar, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Babar pulls the ball, the man at short mid-wicket puts an dive and stops the ball.
3.5Wiese to Babar, no run, short ball on off stump, Babar looks to punch the ball but the ball beats the edge of the bat.
3.6Wiese to Babar, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Babar plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
PAK 6/0 after 3 overs.
Trumpelmann tobowl the third over.
2.1 Trumpelmann toRizwan, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Rizwan drives the ball to cover.
2.2Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run, full ball on middle stump. Rizwan drives the ball to the man at short mid-wicket.
2.3Trumpelmann to Rizwan, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Rizwan guides the ball to mid-on and sets off for a quick single.
2.4Trumpelmann to Babar, no run, good length ball around off, Babar dabs the ball with soft hands and the fielder at slip dives and stops the ball.
2.5Trumpelmann to Babar, no run, good length ball on middle stump, the ball swings back in and raps on the pads to go to the leg side.
2.6Trumpelmann to Babar, no run, good length ball on off stump, Babar gets an inside edge and the ball rolls to short fine.
PAK 4/0 after 2 overs.
David Wiese to bowl the second over.
1.1 Wiese to Babar, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Babar rocks back and punches the ball to cover.
1.2 Wiese to Babar, 3runs, first runs of the match, fuller ball drifting on the pads, Babar works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for three runs.
1.3 Wiese to Rizwan, no run, good length ball on off stump, Rizwan comes on front foot to block the ball but teh ball moves away and flies past the edge of the bat.
1.4 Wiese to Rizwan,1 run, good length ball on middle and leg. Rizwan guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.5 Wiese to Babar, no run, good length ball on off stump, Babar works the ball to cover.
1.6 Wiese to Babar, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Babar pushes the ball to cover.
PAK 0/0 after 1 over.
Ruben Trumpelmann to bowl the first over of the innings. Rizwan is on strike.
0.1Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Rizwan knocks the ball to the leg side.
0.2Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Rizwan rocks back and blocks the ball.
0.3Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run, good length ball on middle stump, the ball swings away from Rizwan and beats the edge of the bat and carries on to the keeper.
0.4Trumpelmann to Rizwan, BEATEN! Good length ball on off stump, Rizwan is forced to push the ball but the ball moves and flies past the edge of the bat.
0.5Trumpelmann to Rizwan, BEATEN ONCE MORE! Good length ball on off stump, Rizwan goes for a drive but the ball swings away and flies past the edge of the bat.
0.6Trumpelmann to Rizwan, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Rizwan blocks.
Nambia players take the field. And out walk Babar Azam in the company of Mohammad Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan.
The players and the match officials walk to the field and line up for the national anthems. First, the national anthem of Namibia followed by the national anthem of Pakistan. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket!
Teams
Pakistan:Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Namibia:Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo
Captain quotes from toss
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain:We are going to bat first. We are trying to test our batters. The pitch looks very good, it has something for the batters and the bowlers. We will put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We are going with the same team. It is our first game here and will look to carry the same momentum, also have asked the boys not to be complacent.
Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia captain:We would have tried to have a bowl first. Traditionally on this ground teams have bowled first in the night games. Maybe the dew factor coming in later gives us a best chance to win this game. High quality side and also the in-form side in the tournament, it is going to be a challenge and one that the players will relish. You won't get this opportunity ever so often and the guys will be up for it. We have two changes.
Toss
Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Squads:
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.
Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
T20 World Cup: Pakistan primed to secure semi-final berth
In the bowling department, Pakistan will be looking to ensure that they don't allow Namibia to come back in the game after taking early wickets, something they were guilty of in the Afghanistan clash.
