ICC T20 World Cup: Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia's T20 World Cup squad, Marsh to lead

Melbourne: Australia selectors have dropped veteran campaigner Steve Smith from their squad for the T20 World Cup and ignored calls to include Jake Fraser-McGurk despite the young batsman's sensational form in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Smith, a member of Australia's title-winning squad at the 2021 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, played T20s against New Zealand in February but was unable to push his claims further after missing out on an IPL contract.

Though uncapped in T20 internationals, 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk had made a strong case for inclusion, scoring 247 runs in five matches for the Delhi Capitals at an astonishing strike rate of 237.50.