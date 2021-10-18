ICC T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka vs Namibia LIVE: NAM go slow after two early blows
ICC T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka vs Namibia LIVE: NAM go slow after two early blows
updated: Oct 18 2021, 20:49 ist
Sri Lanka take on Namibia in match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned to DH for live updates
20:44
NAM 82/5 after 15 overs.
Karunaratneto bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Karunaratneto Smit, 1 run,back of the length ball on leg stump, Smit plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
14.2Karunaratneto Wiese, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Wiese drives the ball through cover for a couple of runs.
14.3Karunaratneto Wiese, WICKET! LBW! Good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in and hits on the pads, there is a loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger.
Wiese lbw b Karunaratne 6(7)
Jan Frylinck walks out to bat.
14.4Karunaratneto Frylinck, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side,Frylinck takes a single.
14.5Karunaratneto Smit, 2 runs, short ball on off stump, Smit pulls the ball to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
14.6Karunaratneto Smit, no run, full ball on off stump, Smit dives the ball to mid-off.
20:38
NAM 76/4 after 14 overs.
Hasaranga to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Hasaranga to Wiese, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Wiese works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
13.2Hasaranga to Williams, 2 run, full ball on middle stump, Williams works the ball to the leg side for a couple of runs.
13.3Hasaranga to Williams, WICKET! LBW! Good length ball on middle stump, Williams tries a reverse hit but fails to hit the ball and the ball hits the pads, an appeal for LBW as the ball raps on the pads, the umpire gives that as OUT but Williams takes the review, the review shows three red dots, Williams has to walk back.
Craig Williams lbw b Hasaranga 29(36)
JJ Smit walks out to bat.
13.4Hasaranga to Smit, 1 run, full ball in middle stump, Smit drives the ball down to mid-wicket for a single.
13.5Hasaranga to Wiese, 2runs, full ball drifting on the pads, Wiese plays the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
13.6Hasaranga to Wiese, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Wiese puhses the ball to mid-off.
20:33
NAM 70/3 after 13 overs.
Kumara to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Kumara to Erasmus, no run, full ball around off stump, Erasmus hits the ball to mid-off.
12.2 Kumara to Erasmus, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on middle stump, Erasmus swings his bat, the ball hits the lower end of the bat and lobs high in the air,Hasaranga at long-on takes a fine catch.
Erasmus c Hasaranga b Kumara 20(19)
David Wiese walks out to bat.
12.3 Kumara to Williams, no run, sharp bouncer, Williams ducks and leaves the ball for the keeper.
12.4Kumara to Williams, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Williams works the ball to the leg side for a single
12.5 Kumara to Wiese, no run, short ball fired down on middle and leg stump, Wiese leaves the ball for the keeper.
12.6 Kumara to Wiese, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wiese drives the ball through cover for a single.
20:29
NAM 68/2 after 12 overs.
Theekshanato bowl the twelfth over.
11.1Theekshanato Williams, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stumps, the ball raps on te pads and goes to the leg side.
11.2Theekshanato Williams, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Williams plasy the ball to the leg side for a single.
11.3Theekshanato Erasmus, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Erasmus lofts the ball over cover for a single.
11.4Theekshanato Williams, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Williams plays the ball to the leg side for a run.
11.5Theekshanato Erasmus, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Erasmus drives the ball down the ground for a single.
11.6Theekshanato Williams, SIX! Full ball on middle stump, Williams slogs and the ball just crosses the square-leg boundary for a maximum!!!
20:24
NAM 58/2 after 11 overs.
Karunaratne to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Karunaratne to Erasmus, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Erasmus cuts the ball to the Chandimal at short point.
10.2Karunaratne to Erasmus, 2 runs, good length ball wide of off stump, Erasmus cuts the ball through cove for a couple of runs.
10.3Karunaratne to Erasmus, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Erasmus cuts the ball to point for a single.
10.4Karunaratne to Williams, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Williams.
10.5Karunaratne to Williams no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Williams goes for a wild shot over cover but fails to connect.
10.6Karunaratne to Williams, 1 run, slow full ball on middle stump, Williams makes room and drives the ball to mid-off, a slight misfield from the fielder there gives the batter a chance to get a single.
20:19
NAM 54/2 after 10 overs.
Hasarangato bowl the tenth over.
9.1Hasarangato Williams, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Williams sweeps the ball to square-leg for a couple of runs.
9.2Hasarangato Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball back to Hasaranga
9.3Hasarangato Williams, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Williams drives the ball just wide of the bowler.
9.4Hasarangato Williams, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Williams drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
9.5Hasarangato Erasmus, 1run, good length ball on middle stump, Erasmus works the ball on the leg side for another single.
9.6
20:14
NAM 50/2 after 9 overs.
Kumara to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Kumara to Erasmus, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump,Erasmus guides the ball down to third-man for a single.
8.2Kumara to Williams, 1 run, full ball around leg stump, Williams slogs the ball down to long-on for a single.
8.3Kumara to Erasmus, slow full ball around middle stump, Erasmus looks to block the ball off his front foot but the ball raps on the pads, there is a loud appeal from the bowler but the umpire's verdictis not out, the SL skipper takes the review and the review shows that the ball is pitching outside the line of off stump, so Erasmus survives.
8.4Kumara to Erasmus, no run, good fast bouncer, Erasmus ducks and leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper.
8.5Kumara to Erasmus, 1 run,full ball on middle stump, Erasmus works the ball to square-leg for a single.
8.6Kumara to Williams, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Williams makes room and works the ball to mid-off for a sharp single.
20:08
NAM 46/2 after 8 overs.
Wanindu Hasarangato bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Hasarangato Williams, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Williams steps out to work the ball, the ball raps on the pads.
7.2Hasarangato Williams, no run, back of the length ball around off stump, Williams plays the ball to cover.
7.3Hasarangato Williams, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Williams plays the ball to cover for a single.
OH NO! IT IS A NO BALL!
FREE HIT BALL COMING UP!
7.3Hasarangato Erasmus, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Erasmus goes for a wild slog but the ball hits the middle stump.
7.4Hasarangato Erasmus, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Good length ball on off stump, Erasmus plays a late cut and guides the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
7.5Hasarangato Erasmus, FOUR!Full ball on off stump, Erasmus leans and drives the ball through extra cover fo a boundary.
7.6Hasarangato Erasmus,1 run, full ball on middle stump, Erasmus guides the ball down to long-on for a run.
20:04
NAM 35/2 after 7 overs.
Chamika Karunaratneto bowl the seventh over.
6.1Karunaratneto Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams hits the ball back in the direction of the bowler.
6.2Karunaratneto Williams, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Williams pulls and the ball goes to the off side, Williams takes a single.
6.3Karunaratneto Erasmus, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Erasmus drives the ball down to long-on for a singel.
6.4Karunaratneto Williams, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Williams leaves the ball for the keeper.
6.5Karunaratneto Williams, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Williams rocks back and dabs the ball down to third-man for a single.
6.6Karunaratneto Erasmus, 2 runs, full ball drifting on the pads, Erasmus flicks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
19:58
NAM 30/2 after 6 overs.
Theekshana to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Theekshana to Williams, SIX! Full ball around off, Williams uses his feet and whacks the ball down to long-off for a maximum!!!
5.1 Theekshana to Williams, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
5.2Theekshana to Williams, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, Williams works the ball to the leg side for a single.
5.3Theekshana to Green, no run, back of the length ball on off and middle stump, Green goes on one knee and looks to paddle sweep the ball but fails.
5.4Theekshana to Williams, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball wide of off stump, Williams goes for a big slog, the ball kisses the toe end of the bat and balloons high in the air,Shanaka at mid-on takes a comfortable catch.
Zane Green c Shanaka b M Theekshana 8(13)
GerhardErasmus walks out to bat.
5.5Theekshana to Williams, 1 Leg Bye, short ball on middle and leg stump, the ball hits the pads and goes down to fine leg as Williams completes a single.
5.6Theekshana to Erasmus, no run, good length ball on off stump,Erasmus plays the ball back to the spinner.
19:53
NAM 21/1 after 5 overs.
Chameera to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Chameera to Green, no run, full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Green.
4.2Chameera to Green, no run, short ball on off stump, Green gets an inside edge and the ball just moves around the corner.
4.3Chameera to Green, no run, cracking bouncer on middle and leg stump, Green goes for a pull but the ball jumps and hits Green flush on the helmet. The physio is out to check Green's well being.
4.4Chameera to Green, 2 runs, short ball on leg stump, Green works the ball off his hips down to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
4.5Chameera to Green, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Green digs the ball out mid-off for a single.
4.6Chameera to Williams, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Williams pushes the ball to cover for a quick single.
19:49
NAM 17/1 after 4 overs.
Lahiru Kumara to bowl the fourth over.
3.1 Kumara to Green, 1 run, full ball, Green works the ball for a single.
3.2 Kumara to Williams, no run, back of the length ball around off, Williams works the ball to backward point for a single.
3.3Kumara to Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball back in the direction of the pacer.
3.4Kumara to Williams, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Williams guides the ball down to fine-leg for a run.
3.5Kumara to Green, 1 run, slow yorker on off stump, Green digs the ball out to cover for a single.
3.6Kumara to Williams, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Williams jumps and plays the ball to the off side.
19:43
NAM 14/1 after 3 overs.
Maheesh Theekshana to bowl the third over.
2.1Theekshana to Baard, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full and straight ball on off and middle stump, Baard swings his bat, the ball takes the low end of the bat and lobs high in the air,Hasaranga standing in deep takes a fine catch.
Baard c Hasaranga b M Theekshana 7(11)
Craig Williams walks out to bat.
2.2Theekshana to Green, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Green edges the ball, the ball goes wide of the man at the slip down to third-man as Green takes a single.
2.3Theekshana to Green, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Green puhses the ball through cover for a single.
2.4Theekshana to Williams, no run, full ball on middle stump, Williams pushes the ball back to the spinner.
2.5Theekshana to Williams, no run, full ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball to mid-off.
2.5Theekshana to Williams, WIDE! Short ball fired down the leg side.
2.6Theekshana to Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball back to Theekshana.
19:37
NAM 10/0 after 2 overs.
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl the second over.
1.1Chameera to Baard, no run, fullish ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Baard.
1.2Chameera to Baard, FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Full ball on off stump, Baard plays a glorious drive through extra-cover for the first boundary of the match.
1.3Chameera to Baard, 1 run, back of the length ball around off, Baard gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball through backward point for a single.
1.3Chameera to Green, WIDE! Good length ball bowled down the leg side.
1.4Chameera to Green, no run, short ball tad wide of off stump, Green hops and dabs the ball to the fielder at point.
1.5Chameera to Green, 1 Leg Bye, good sharp pacy bouncer on middle and leg stump, the ball jumps and hits Green's helmet, the ball rolls down to third-man as Green completes a single.
1.6 Chameera to Baard, 1 run, short and wide, Baard gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball down to third-man for a single.
19:30
NAM 2/0 after 1 over.
Chamika Karunaratne to bowl the first over of the innings. Stephen Baard and Zane Green are the two openers for Namibia. Baard is on strike.
0.1Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, the ball swings away from the batter and flies to the keeper.
0.2Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Baard looks to cut but fails to connect.
0.2Karunaratne to Baard, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
0.3Karunaratne to Baard, no run, short ball bowled wide of off stump, Baard looks to cut the ball but there is no contact between the ball and the bat.
0.4 Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball pitches and moves away, Baard looks to block the ball but the ball flies past the edge of the bat.
0.5Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball on off stump, Baard pushes the ball to point.
0.6Karunaratne to Baard, 1 Leg Bye, full ball fired on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Baard takes a single.
19:14
Right then the match is about to get underway. The players and the match officials walk on to the field. They are lining up for the national anthems. First up everyone on the ground maintains a minute's silence to pay homage to Sri Lanka's first Test captain,Bandula Warnapura who passed away this week. The silence is followed by the National anthem of Namibia. Next is the National anthem of Sri Lanka. The national anthems have been sung, time for action!
19:10
Teams
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain:We are going to bowl first because there might be dew later on. The team is doing good in the last six months, we got a few good series wins and also won some warm up matches. It is about handling the situations and our guys have been handling them well in the last few months. I have been playing a long time now and I am happy to captain.
Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia coach:I think from the last game we saw the pitch getting slow, so not too worried about that. Hopefully we can set up a total and put them under pressure. When you have runs on the board, you can put the ball in their half. It is the pinnacle of many players around here and it has been a long time for us on the world stage, this group is very excited to show their worth here and hopefully we can do that in these three games. It is hard, some of the guys are looking to play rugby out here, everyone is excited and we can't let the emotional side get to us, we have to play a game of cricket and execute on the night.
19:02
Toss
Sri Lankan captainDasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
19:00
Impact player for Namibia
JJ Smith: JJ Smith is Namibia’s bowling all-rounder. He bats right-handed and bowls left-arm medium-fast. Smith has played in 52 T20 games scoring 569 runs and picking 46 wickets. Smith is a player to watch out for.
18:59
Impact player for Sri Lanka
Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chamdimal is Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batter. He brings in a wealth of T20 experience. He has played 144 T20 games scoring 3,386 runs at an average of 30.23. Chandimal has also been involved in 106 dismissals.Dinesh Chandimal is one of two survivors from Sri Lanka’s winning campaign of 2014.
18:55
Form Guide
Sri Lanka: L-L-L-W-W
Namibia: W-W-W-W-W
18:53
Head-to-head SL vs NAM
This is the first time that Sri Lanka and Namibia are playing an international T20 match against each other.
NamibiaSquad: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock
17:56
T20 WC: Sri Lanka clash with resurgent Namibia
Sri Lanka and Namibia lock horns in match 4 of ICC men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.Sri Lanka are ranked 10th in the ICC T20 rankings. Namibia are placed 19th on the ranking charts.The two teams are struggling to get big scores on the board. If the two teams harbour the ambition of progressing into the next round then Gerhard Erasmus, captain of Namibia, and Dasun Shanaka, skipper of Sri Lanka, should address this issue immediately. Read more
NAM 82/5 after 15 overs.
Karunaratneto bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Karunaratneto Smit, 1 run,back of the length ball on leg stump, Smit plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
14.2Karunaratneto Wiese, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Wiese drives the ball through cover for a couple of runs.
14.3Karunaratneto Wiese, WICKET! LBW! Good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in and hits on the pads, there is a loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger.
Wiese lbw b Karunaratne 6(7)
Jan Frylinck walks out to bat.
14.4Karunaratneto Frylinck, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side,Frylinck takes a single.
14.5Karunaratneto Smit, 2 runs, short ball on off stump, Smit pulls the ball to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
14.6Karunaratneto Smit, no run, full ball on off stump, Smit dives the ball to mid-off.
NAM 76/4 after 14 overs.
Hasaranga to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Hasaranga to Wiese, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Wiese works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
13.2Hasaranga to Williams, 2 run, full ball on middle stump, Williams works the ball to the leg side for a couple of runs.
13.3Hasaranga to Williams, WICKET! LBW! Good length ball on middle stump, Williams tries a reverse hit but fails to hit the ball and the ball hits the pads, an appeal for LBW as the ball raps on the pads, the umpire gives that as OUT but Williams takes the review, the review shows three red dots, Williams has to walk back.
Craig Williams lbw b Hasaranga 29(36)
JJ Smit walks out to bat.
13.4Hasaranga to Smit, 1 run, full ball in middle stump, Smit drives the ball down to mid-wicket for a single.
13.5Hasaranga to Wiese, 2runs, full ball drifting on the pads, Wiese plays the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
13.6Hasaranga to Wiese, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Wiese puhses the ball to mid-off.
NAM 70/3 after 13 overs.
Kumara to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Kumara to Erasmus, no run, full ball around off stump, Erasmus hits the ball to mid-off.
12.2 Kumara to Erasmus, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on middle stump, Erasmus swings his bat, the ball hits the lower end of the bat and lobs high in the air,Hasaranga at long-on takes a fine catch.
Erasmus c Hasaranga b Kumara 20(19)
David Wiese walks out to bat.
12.3 Kumara to Williams, no run, sharp bouncer, Williams ducks and leaves the ball for the keeper.
12.4Kumara to Williams, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Williams works the ball to the leg side for a single
12.5 Kumara to Wiese, no run, short ball fired down on middle and leg stump, Wiese leaves the ball for the keeper.
12.6 Kumara to Wiese, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wiese drives the ball through cover for a single.
NAM 68/2 after 12 overs.
Theekshanato bowl the twelfth over.
11.1Theekshanato Williams, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stumps, the ball raps on te pads and goes to the leg side.
11.2Theekshanato Williams, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Williams plasy the ball to the leg side for a single.
11.3Theekshanato Erasmus, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Erasmus lofts the ball over cover for a single.
11.4Theekshanato Williams, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Williams plays the ball to the leg side for a run.
11.5Theekshanato Erasmus, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Erasmus drives the ball down the ground for a single.
11.6Theekshanato Williams, SIX! Full ball on middle stump, Williams slogs and the ball just crosses the square-leg boundary for a maximum!!!
NAM 58/2 after 11 overs.
Karunaratne to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Karunaratne to Erasmus, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Erasmus cuts the ball to the Chandimal at short point.
10.2Karunaratne to Erasmus, 2 runs, good length ball wide of off stump, Erasmus cuts the ball through cove for a couple of runs.
10.3Karunaratne to Erasmus, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Erasmus cuts the ball to point for a single.
10.4Karunaratne to Williams, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Williams.
10.5Karunaratne to Williams no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Williams goes for a wild shot over cover but fails to connect.
10.6Karunaratne to Williams, 1 run, slow full ball on middle stump, Williams makes room and drives the ball to mid-off, a slight misfield from the fielder there gives the batter a chance to get a single.
NAM 54/2 after 10 overs.
Hasarangato bowl the tenth over.
9.1Hasarangato Williams, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Williams sweeps the ball to square-leg for a couple of runs.
9.2Hasarangato Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball back to Hasaranga
9.3Hasarangato Williams, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Williams drives the ball just wide of the bowler.
9.4Hasarangato Williams, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Williams drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
9.5Hasarangato Erasmus, 1run, good length ball on middle stump, Erasmus works the ball on the leg side for another single.
9.6
NAM 50/2 after 9 overs.
Kumara to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Kumara to Erasmus, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump,Erasmus guides the ball down to third-man for a single.
8.2Kumara to Williams, 1 run, full ball around leg stump, Williams slogs the ball down to long-on for a single.
8.3Kumara to Erasmus, slow full ball around middle stump, Erasmus looks to block the ball off his front foot but the ball raps on the pads, there is a loud appeal from the bowler but the umpire's verdictis not out, the SL skipper takes the review and the review shows that the ball is pitching outside the line of off stump, so Erasmus survives.
8.4Kumara to Erasmus, no run, good fast bouncer, Erasmus ducks and leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper.
8.5Kumara to Erasmus, 1 run,full ball on middle stump, Erasmus works the ball to square-leg for a single.
8.6Kumara to Williams, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Williams makes room and works the ball to mid-off for a sharp single.
NAM 46/2 after 8 overs.
Wanindu Hasarangato bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Hasarangato Williams, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Williams steps out to work the ball, the ball raps on the pads.
7.2Hasarangato Williams, no run, back of the length ball around off stump, Williams plays the ball to cover.
7.3Hasarangato Williams, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Williams plays the ball to cover for a single.
OH NO! IT IS A NO BALL!
FREE HIT BALL COMING UP!
7.3Hasarangato Erasmus, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Erasmus goes for a wild slog but the ball hits the middle stump.
7.4Hasarangato Erasmus, FOUR! GOOD SHOT! Good length ball on off stump, Erasmus plays a late cut and guides the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
7.5Hasarangato Erasmus, FOUR!Full ball on off stump, Erasmus leans and drives the ball through extra cover fo a boundary.
7.6Hasarangato Erasmus,1 run, full ball on middle stump, Erasmus guides the ball down to long-on for a run.
NAM 35/2 after 7 overs.
Chamika Karunaratneto bowl the seventh over.
6.1Karunaratneto Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams hits the ball back in the direction of the bowler.
6.2Karunaratneto Williams, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Williams pulls and the ball goes to the off side, Williams takes a single.
6.3Karunaratneto Erasmus, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Erasmus drives the ball down to long-on for a singel.
6.4Karunaratneto Williams, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Williams leaves the ball for the keeper.
6.5Karunaratneto Williams, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Williams rocks back and dabs the ball down to third-man for a single.
6.6Karunaratneto Erasmus, 2 runs, full ball drifting on the pads, Erasmus flicks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
NAM 30/2 after 6 overs.
Theekshana to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Theekshana to Williams, SIX! Full ball around off, Williams uses his feet and whacks the ball down to long-off for a maximum!!!
5.1 Theekshana to Williams, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
5.2Theekshana to Williams, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, Williams works the ball to the leg side for a single.
5.3Theekshana to Green, no run, back of the length ball on off and middle stump, Green goes on one knee and looks to paddle sweep the ball but fails.
5.4Theekshana to Williams, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball wide of off stump, Williams goes for a big slog, the ball kisses the toe end of the bat and balloons high in the air,Shanaka at mid-on takes a comfortable catch.
Zane Green c Shanaka b M Theekshana 8(13)
GerhardErasmus walks out to bat.
5.5Theekshana to Williams, 1 Leg Bye, short ball on middle and leg stump, the ball hits the pads and goes down to fine leg as Williams completes a single.
5.6Theekshana to Erasmus, no run, good length ball on off stump,Erasmus plays the ball back to the spinner.
NAM 21/1 after 5 overs.
Chameera to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Chameera to Green, no run, full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Green.
4.2Chameera to Green, no run, short ball on off stump, Green gets an inside edge and the ball just moves around the corner.
4.3Chameera to Green, no run, cracking bouncer on middle and leg stump, Green goes for a pull but the ball jumps and hits Green flush on the helmet. The physio is out to check Green's well being.
4.4Chameera to Green, 2 runs, short ball on leg stump, Green works the ball off his hips down to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
4.5Chameera to Green, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Green digs the ball out mid-off for a single.
4.6Chameera to Williams, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Williams pushes the ball to cover for a quick single.
NAM 17/1 after 4 overs.
Lahiru Kumara to bowl the fourth over.
3.1 Kumara to Green, 1 run, full ball, Green works the ball for a single.
3.2 Kumara to Williams, no run, back of the length ball around off, Williams works the ball to backward point for a single.
3.3Kumara to Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball back in the direction of the pacer.
3.4Kumara to Williams, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Williams guides the ball down to fine-leg for a run.
3.5Kumara to Green, 1 run, slow yorker on off stump, Green digs the ball out to cover for a single.
3.6Kumara to Williams, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Williams jumps and plays the ball to the off side.
NAM 14/1 after 3 overs.
Maheesh Theekshana to bowl the third over.
2.1Theekshana to Baard, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full and straight ball on off and middle stump, Baard swings his bat, the ball takes the low end of the bat and lobs high in the air,Hasaranga standing in deep takes a fine catch.
Baard c Hasaranga b M Theekshana 7(11)
Craig Williams walks out to bat.
2.2Theekshana to Green, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Green edges the ball, the ball goes wide of the man at the slip down to third-man as Green takes a single.
2.3Theekshana to Green, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Green puhses the ball through cover for a single.
2.4Theekshana to Williams, no run, full ball on middle stump, Williams pushes the ball back to the spinner.
2.5Theekshana to Williams, no run, full ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball to mid-off.
2.5Theekshana to Williams, WIDE! Short ball fired down the leg side.
2.6Theekshana to Williams, no run, good length ball on off stump, Williams drives the ball back to Theekshana.
NAM 10/0 after 2 overs.
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl the second over.
1.1Chameera to Baard, no run, fullish ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Baard.
1.2Chameera to Baard, FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Full ball on off stump, Baard plays a glorious drive through extra-cover for the first boundary of the match.
1.3Chameera to Baard, 1 run, back of the length ball around off, Baard gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball through backward point for a single.
1.3Chameera to Green, WIDE! Good length ball bowled down the leg side.
1.4Chameera to Green, no run, short ball tad wide of off stump, Green hops and dabs the ball to the fielder at point.
1.5Chameera to Green, 1 Leg Bye, good sharp pacy bouncer on middle and leg stump, the ball jumps and hits Green's helmet, the ball rolls down to third-man as Green completes a single.
1.6 Chameera to Baard, 1 run, short and wide, Baard gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball down to third-man for a single.
NAM 2/0 after 1 over.
Chamika Karunaratne to bowl the first over of the innings. Stephen Baard and Zane Green are the two openers for Namibia. Baard is on strike.
0.1Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, the ball swings away from the batter and flies to the keeper.
0.2Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Baard looks to cut but fails to connect.
0.2Karunaratne to Baard, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
0.3Karunaratne to Baard, no run, short ball bowled wide of off stump, Baard looks to cut the ball but there is no contact between the ball and the bat.
0.4 Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball pitches and moves away, Baard looks to block the ball but the ball flies past the edge of the bat.
0.5Karunaratne to Baard, no run, good length ball on off stump, Baard pushes the ball to point.
0.6Karunaratne to Baard, 1 Leg Bye, full ball fired on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Baard takes a single.
Right then the match is about to get underway. The players and the match officials walk on to the field. They are lining up for the national anthems. First up everyone on the ground maintains a minute's silence to pay homage to Sri Lanka's first Test captain,Bandula Warnapura who passed away this week. The silence is followed by the National anthem of Namibia. Next is the National anthem of Sri Lanka. The national anthems have been sung, time for action!
Teams
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Captain quotes from toss
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain:We are going to bowl first because there might be dew later on. The team is doing good in the last six months, we got a few good series wins and also won some warm up matches. It is about handling the situations and our guys have been handling them well in the last few months. I have been playing a long time now and I am happy to captain.
Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia coach:I think from the last game we saw the pitch getting slow, so not too worried about that. Hopefully we can set up a total and put them under pressure. When you have runs on the board, you can put the ball in their half. It is the pinnacle of many players around here and it has been a long time for us on the world stage, this group is very excited to show their worth here and hopefully we can do that in these three games. It is hard, some of the guys are looking to play rugby out here, everyone is excited and we can't let the emotional side get to us, we have to play a game of cricket and execute on the night.
Toss
Sri Lankan captainDasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Impact player for Namibia
JJ Smith: JJ Smith is Namibia’s bowling all-rounder. He bats right-handed and bowls left-arm medium-fast. Smith has played in 52 T20 games scoring 569 runs and picking 46 wickets. Smith is a player to watch out for.
Impact player for Sri Lanka
Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chamdimal is Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batter. He brings in a wealth of T20 experience. He has played 144 T20 games scoring 3,386 runs at an average of 30.23. Chandimal has also been involved in 106 dismissals.Dinesh Chandimal is one of two survivors from Sri Lanka’s winning campaign of 2014.
Form Guide
Sri Lanka: L-L-L-W-W
Namibia: W-W-W-W-W
Head-to-head SL vs NAM
This is the first time that Sri Lanka and Namibia are playing an international T20 match against each other.
Squads:
Sri LankaSquad: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
NamibiaSquad: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock
T20 WC: Sri Lanka clash with resurgent Namibia
Sri Lanka and Namibia lock horns in match 4 of ICC men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.Sri Lanka are ranked 10th in the ICC T20 rankings. Namibia are placed 19th on the ranking charts.The two teams are struggling to get big scores on the board. If the two teams harbour the ambition of progressing into the next round then Gerhard Erasmus, captain of Namibia, and Dasun Shanaka, skipper of Sri Lanka, should address this issue immediately. Read more