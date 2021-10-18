ICC T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka vs Namibia LIVE: SL win toss and opt to bowl

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain:We are going to bowl first because there might be dew later on. The team is doing good in the last six months, we got a few good series wins and also won some warm up matches. It is about handling the situations and our guys have been handling them well in the last few months. I have been playing a long time now and I am happy to captain.
Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia coach:I think from the last game we saw the pitch getting slow, so not too worried about that. Hopefully we can set up a total and put them under pressure. When you have runs on the board, you can put the ball in their half. It is the pinnacle of many players around here and it has been a long time for us on the world stage, this group is very excited to show their worth here and hopefully we can do that in these three games. It is hard, some of the guys are looking to play rugby out here, everyone is excited and we can't let the emotional side get to us, we have to play a game of cricket and execute on the night.
19:02
Toss
Sri Lankan captainDasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
19:00
Impact player for Namibia
JJ Smith: JJ Smith is Namibia’s bowling all-rounder. He bats right-handed and bowls left-arm medium-fast. Smith has played in 52 T20 games scoring 569 runs and picking 46 wickets. Smith is a player to watch out for.
18:59
Impact player for Sri Lanka
Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chamdimal is Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batter. He brings in a wealth of T20 experience. He has played 144 T20 games scoring 3,386 runs at an average of 30.23. Chandimal has also been involved in 106 dismissals.Dinesh Chandimal is one of two survivors from Sri Lanka’s winning campaign of 2014.
18:55
Form Guide
Sri Lanka: L-L-L-W-W
Namibia: W-W-W-W-W
18:53
Head-to-head SL vs NAM
This is the first time that Sri Lanka and Namibia are playing an international T20 match against each other.
17:56
T20 WC: Sri Lanka clash with resurgent Namibia
Sri Lanka and Namibia lock horns in match 4 of ICC men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.Sri Lanka are ranked 10th in the ICC T20 rankings. Namibia are placed 19th on the ranking charts.The two teams are struggling to get big scores on the board. If the two teams harbour the ambition of progressing into the next round then Gerhard Erasmus, captain of Namibia, and Dasun Shanaka, skipper of Sri Lanka, should address this issue immediately. Read more
Teams
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Squads:
Sri LankaSquad: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
NamibiaSquad: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock
T20 WC: Sri Lanka clash with resurgent Namibia
