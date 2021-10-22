ICC T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE: SL win toss and opt to bowl

In-form Sri Lanka will be looking to make it three wins from as many games and top Group A when they face the Netherlands in the final match of the first round at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Lankans already qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup after winning their first two matches. Stay tuned for live updates.
Teams
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Captain quotes from toss
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We are going to bowl first, because in the next stage we have three matches here and we want to assess the conditions well. I watched the IPL, and batting second gives people a better change. We have one change: Asalanka comes in for Chandimal. We need to be consistent. We have young guys and we need to execute well.
Pieter Seelaar, Netherlands skipper:Wasn't quite sure at the toss, but now we need to put runs on the board. We are going to leave this tournament on a positive note and we have a South African series, so hopefully we take momentum into that. We have three changes. [On Ryan ten Doeschate's retirement] When RTD was in our side, we were a much better side and won us a lot of games. His input was valuable and he is a great guy to have around.
Toss
Sri Lanka captain DasunShanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Squads:
Sri LankaSquad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka
NetherlandsSquad: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w), Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Paul van Meekeren
T20 WC: Sri Lanka look to make it three wins in three against Netherlands
Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup campaign in style as they beat Namibia by 7 wickets. The 2014 T20 World Cup champions then thumped Ireland by 70 runs. Two wins in two games eased their way to the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.
