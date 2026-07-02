ICC Rankings: Ishan Kishan displaces Abhishek Sharma atop T20 batting chart

<p>Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become world's No.1 T20I batter in the latest ICC Men's player rankings. He displaced team-mate Abhishek Sharma from the top spot in the latest ICC men's T20I batting rankings released on July 1. </p>.India vs England: Rain forces abandonment of opening match .<p>After being dropped from the national team for nearly two years, the rise to the top for Kishan (876 ranking points) comes on the back of his consistent form at the ICC T20 World Cup at the start of the year, where the southpaw compiled 317 runs at a strike rate of almost 200 that included an Player of the Match performance against Pakistan in Colombo.</p><p>Returning to the national team in January 2026, Kishan worked his way back through strong performances which led him to the summit of ICC rankings. This is one of the most remarkable achievements of his International cricketing career. </p><p>Abhishek (869 ranking points) had held the top ranking for almost 12 months, with Kishan joining an exclusive group that includes Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav as one of four male players from India to have held the premier position for batters in T20I cricket.</p><p>Newly appointed India vice-captain Tilak Varma (747 rating points) is static at sixth place where as sacked former skipper Suryakumar Yadav is eighth in the list having dropped a slot.</p><p><strong>Head tops Test rankings</strong></p><p>In the men's Test batting rankings, Travis Head has been ranked at the top spot while Joe Root has slipped to third.</p><p>India Test captain Shubman Gill is sixth in the list having gained a spot while Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a slot to be ninth. </p><p>Outside the top 10, Rishabh Pant is the best ranked Indian at 13th. Bumrah is top ranked among bowlers.</p><p>Among bowlers, India's Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah dropped a slot each to be third and sixth respectively.</p><p><em>(With ICC Media inputs)</em></p>