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Homesportscricket

ICC Rankings: Ishan Kishan displaces Abhishek Sharma atop T20 batting chart

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become world's No.1 T20I batter in the latest ICC Men's player rankings.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 06:17 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsCricketIshan KishanICC RankingsICC Test Rankings

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