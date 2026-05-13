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ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah maintains top spot, Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill placed at No. 8 and 9 respectively

It must be noted that India is yet to play any of their WTC matches in 2026 having last played against South Africa at home in the month of November.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:18 IST
Sports NewsCricketShubhman GillICCJasprit BumrahYashasvi Jaiswal

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