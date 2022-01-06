ICC Women’s WC 2022: Mithali Raj to lead India squad

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj to lead India squad, Harmanpreet Kaur named deputy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 06 2022, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 10:20 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj was named captain of the team while right-handed batter Harmanpreet Kaur the vice-captain.

Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from February 11.

Team India for 5 ODIs against New Zealand & ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.   

