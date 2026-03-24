<p>Indian opener batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> retained her second spot, while skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/harmanpreet-kaur">Harmanpreet Kaur</a> moved up to 14th in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-rankings">T20I rankings</a> for batters released on Tuesday (March 24).</p><p>Apart from Smriti, the big-hitting Shafali Verma was the other Indian in the top 10, holding on to her sixth position, while Jemimah Rodrigues remained joint 11th.</p>.<p>Among bowlers, spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed one spot to third with pacer Renuka Singh Thakur retaining her sixth place. Seamer Arundhati Reddy, however, slipped out of the top 10 to 11th.</p><p>Deepti also rose to No 3 in the all-rounders' rankings.</p><p>Australia opener Georgia Voll entered the top 10 of the batting rankings for the first time while New Zealand's Sophie Devine moved up two places to 18th in the list.</p><p>All-rounders Ellyse Perry of Australia (up two places to 20th) and Qiana Joseph of the West Indies (up 14 places to 33rd) made notable progress in the batting rankings, with Maddy Green (up two places to 44th) and Stafanie Taylor (up two places to 48th) also registering gains.</p><p>The T20I bowling rankings saw left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba enter the top 10, her five wickets in three matches lifting her from 11th to ninth while Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham moved from 16th to 12th after picking three wickets in two matches.</p><p>(With ICC Media inputs)</p>