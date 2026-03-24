Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC Women's T20 rankings: Smriti Mandhana holds on to No 2 spot, Harmanpreet moves up to 14th

Apart from Smriti, the big-hitting Shafali Verma was the other Indian in the top 10, holding on to her sixth position while Jemimah Rodrigues remained joint 11th.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 09:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 RankingsHarmanpreet KaurSmriti Mandhana

Follow us on :

Follow Us