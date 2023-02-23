ICC Women's T20 WC: Australia opt to bat against India in semis

Aus opt to bat against India in Women's T20 WC semis

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side qualified after finishing second in the group stage with 3 wins in 4 matches, below England

AFP
AFP, Cape Town,
  • Feb 23 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 18:59 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

Alyssa Healy returned for Australia after missing the previous match because of a quad strain.

Sneh Rana, approved as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar, who has an upper respiratory tract infection, came straight into the starting eleven for India.

"It looks a good wicket," said Australian captain Meg Lanning.

"We want to get out there and have some fun."

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she had recovered from an illness which threatened her participation.

"We have to do really well in all three departments," she said.

Teams:

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wkt), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgie Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wkt), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur.

Umpires: Kim Cotton (NZL), Nimali Perera (SRI).

TV umpire: Suzanne Redfern (ENG).

Match referee: Shandre Fritz (RSA).

