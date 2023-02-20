ICC Women's T20 WC: India beat Ireland by 5 runs; reach semi-finals

Rain played spoilsport as India beat Ireland by 4 runs by DLS method in the final Group Stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at St George's Oval on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the Indian team managed to score 155/6, credit to an incredible knock by vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana (87 off 56).

Ireland were on 54 for two in 8.2 overs with Gaby Lewis 32 not out when the rain came down. The Irish were five runs behind the Duckworth/Lewis par at the stoppage.

With this, India booked a spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup alongside England and Australia.

