Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | India kickstart campaign on high with 64-run win against Pakistan

Sharma got crucial wickets at the top of the order before running through the tail as none of the Pakistani batters barring Muneeba Ali (41 off 35) crossed even 20.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 17:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us