ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | India kickstart campaign on high with 64-run win against Pakistan

<p>India registered a comprehensive 64-run win against arch-rival Pakistan in their opening encounter of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women%27s%20world%20cup">ICC Women's T20</a> World Cup in Birmingham on Sunday. </p><p>Chasing 171 runs to win, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> got off to a good start, scoring 52 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the powerplay. However, veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma's career best figures of 5/10 in four overs meant that the innings derailed and never could make a comeback as they were shot down to 106. </p><p>Sharma got crucial wickets at the top of the order before running through the tail as none of the Pakistani batters barring Muneeba Ali (41 off 35) crossed even 20. </p>.ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India continue its 'no handshake' policy against Pakistan.<p>The off-spinner was supported by Shree Charani, who claimed three wickets to break the back of the Pakistani batting line-up. </p><p>Earlier, Smiriti Mandhana's delightful stroke play led India to 170/6 in 20 overs. The vice-captain hammered nine elegant fours and two monstrous sixes before falling for 68 runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the ship with 36 runs after two early wickets. </p><p>It was Richa Ghosh's flourish in the death overs that propelled India to 170. The wicket-keeper smashed 34 runs off just 17 balls, as the 'Women in Blue' accumulated 38 runs in the final two overs. </p><p>Sadia Iqbal and skipper Fatima Sana got two wickets each for Pakistan. </p>