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Homesportscricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup | Bangladesh opt to bat first against India in crucial clash

India, South Africa and Bangladesh are all on four points and separated by net run-rate after three matches each.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:50 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsCricketWomens cricketIndia vs Bangladesh

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