ICC Women's T20 World Cup | Bangladesh opt to bat first against India in crucial clash

<p>Bangladesh won the toss and decided to take first use of the wicket against India in their crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Manchester on Thursday.</p><p>Coming off a defeat to South Africa, India included Radha Yadav and Renuka Thakur in place of Prema Yadhav and Arundhati Reddy.</p>.Captain Harmanpreet at the heart \nof India’s middle-order woes.<p>Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their last match, retained their XI.</p><p>India, South Africa and Bangladesh are all on four points and separated by net run-rate after three matches each.</p><p>Australia lead the Group 1 table with four wins from four games.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p>India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma</p><p><strong>Bangladesh:</strong> Nigar Sultana (c/wk), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter.</p>