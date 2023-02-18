ICC Women's T20 WC: England beat India by 11 runs

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England beat India by 11 runs

The Indian side failed to reach the target, despite an impressive knock from opener Smriti Mandhana (52 off 41)

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 18 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 21:53 ist
England's Sarah Glenn (4th R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Smriti Mandhana. Credit: AFP Photo

India lost to England by 11 runs in the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, at St George's Oval on Saturday.

Sent in to bat first, the English side put up a total of 151/7, credit to a half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt, while Renuka Singh picked up a fifer to her name.

The Indian side however failed to reach the target, despite an impressive knock from opener Smriti Mandhana (52 off 41).

India will now face Ireland on February 20, in the last match of the group stage.

More to follow...

 

 

Sports News
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup
Womens cricket
India Cricket

