ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England beat India by 11 runs

India lost to England by 11 runs in the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, at St George's Oval on Saturday.

Sent in to bat first, the English side put up a total of 151/7, credit to a half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt, while Renuka Singh picked up a fifer to her name.

The Indian side however failed to reach the target, despite an impressive knock from opener Smriti Mandhana (52 off 41).

India will now face Ireland on February 20, in the last match of the group stage.

More to follow...