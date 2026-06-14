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Homesportscricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India continue its 'no handshake' policy against Pakistan

Refusal of the handshake at the toss and after the match, when the two nations meet for a cricket match, became a norm toss ever since India men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did not indulge in it.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 13:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World CupHarmanpreet KaurTrendingFatima Sana Shaikh

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