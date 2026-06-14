ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India continue its 'no handshake' policy against Pakistan

<p>India captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with Pakistani counterpart Fatima Sana after winning the toss in the opening encounter of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women%27s%20t20%20world%20cup">Women's T20 World Cup</a> at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. </p><p>This is in continuation of the two nations not engaging in the customary gesture ever since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> terror attack that killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir and the following military response in the form of Operation Sindoor by India.</p><p>Winning the toss, Kaur decided to bat first, eyeing for a decent total on the board.</p>.India women aim for T20 glory: Can Harmanpreet’s side handle the weight of history?.<p>"We will bat first. I think it's a very good pitch to bat on, so we just thought let's bat and set a decent total on the board. We have plugged a lot of areas and now it's only about playing good cricket and we are looking forward to that. Bharti's playing today. And yeah, Yastika did really well, but today we thought of going with Bharti. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers," Kaur said at the toss. </p><p>Meanwhile, Sana said they were also looking to bat first had they won the toss. </p><p>"I think if we had won the toss, we were going to bat first as well because it looks like a batting track. Yeah, I think as a team, we are doing great in the batting and the bowling as well. So we know we have a good bowling unit, so we just need to improve in the batting side, so we are good to go. We are going with Saira. She will be playing first time in the World Cup," Sana said. </p><p>Refusal of the handshake at the toss and after the match, when the two nations meet for a cricket match, became a norm toss ever since India men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did not indulge in it with his counterpart Agha Salman in all three matches in the Asia Cup last year.</p>.Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana survives injury scare ahead of opener against India.<p>The trend continued into the Women's ODI World Cup last year, where Kaur did not shake hands with Sana.</p><p>India A captain Jitesh Sharma also refused to shake hands with Pakistan A skipper Irfan Khan during the Emerging Asia Cup. </p><p>Even India Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre did not acknowledge his Pakistani counterpart Farhan Yousuf in the Under-19 World Cup clash earlier in February. </p><p>The U-19 captain had also denied the hand shake with Bangladesh captain after deteriorating diplomatic and cricketing relations following Muhammad Yunus administration's anti-India stance.</p><p>Once again, Yadav had ignored the gesture at the men's T20 World Cup played in February and March this year. </p><p>A gesture that started in protest of a terror attack has turned into a prolonged and normal affair when the two teams meet in any format across genders and age groups. </p>