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ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India face formidable Australia in must-win clash

With South Africa firm favourites against Bangladesh, India's encounter against Australia is expected to be a virtual quarterfinal
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:18 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World CupIndia vs Australia

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