ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India face formidable Australia in must-win clash

<p>India face formidable Australia in a must-win game for a spot in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tagst-world-cup">Women's T20 World Cup </a>semifinal in the final group stage match at Lord's on Sunday. </p><p>Earlier, in the day, South Africa take on Bangladesh at the same venue, which could make things clearer for India going into their clash. </p><p>With South Africa firm favourites against Bangladesh, India's encounter against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia </a>is expected to be a virtual quarterfinal </p><p>If the Proteas win, which is expected, India will have to beat Australia. A defeat will result in the end of the road for the ODI world champions. Meanwhile, Australia can afford to lose and still end up in the top-four as they have eight points with a brilliant Net Run Rate of 4.724. </p>.ICC Women's T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh.<p>If Bangladesh upset South Africa, pressure will still be on India to avoid a massive defeat. India have the NRR advantage against South Africa. </p><p>India's woes lie in the middle order. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side started the tournament with openers not in the best of the form but with only one match remaining in the group stage, it is the middle order that has disappointed. </p><p>The team's fielding has also not inspired confidence, dropping six catches in the last two matches. One of the team's better fielders, Radha Yadav has put down three of the six catches, adding to the pressure.</p><p>On the brighter side, Shree Charani’s form, who has taken 12 wickets in four matches so far, makes India depend on the left-arm spinner but the team would also want the others to bowl well around her. </p><p>Meanwhile, Australia are also likely to get a boost in form of Phoebe Litchfield’s return for this contest, who in particular enjoys batting against India, after missing three games in this World Cup due to a calf injury.</p><p>India will be aware that they would have to be on top of the game against a ruthless Australia, who are on an unbeaten run. </p><p>The 'Women in Blue' will look to take inspiration from the fantastic win over Australia in the semifinal of the ODI World Cup, in which Jemimah Rodrigues played one of the best innings in the Women's game to help overcome the toughest opponent of the tournament. </p><p><strong>Teams (from):</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.</p>.<p><strong>Australia:</strong> Sophie Molineux (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.</p>.<p>Match starts at 7:00pm IST. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>