ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India knocked out of tournament following defeat to Australia

<p>India were knocked out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ICC Women's T20 World Cup</a> following a six-wicket defeat to Australia at Lord's in London on Sunday. </p><p>Unbeaten Australia and South Africa advanced to the semi-final from Group A, while England and West Indies go through from Group B. </p><p>In a must win encounter, Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first. While the openers got off to a steady start, adding 66 for the first wicket, the runs came in 55 balls, adding pressure to accelerate on the middle order. </p><p>Shafali Verma, the aggressor in the opening stand was the first to be dismissed after scoring 34 runs in 26 balls, including three fours and two sixes. </p>.<p>Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana followed soon even as she struggled to step on the accelerator, ending with 38 runs from 37 balls. </p><p>Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Kaur built a partnership but the former was retired out before the start of the last over after scoring 38 runs off 28 balls. </p><p>Kaur, however, played a captain's knock of 56 runs that came off only 27 balls, including three consecutive sixes in the final over to propel India to 170/4 in 20 overs. For the Aussies, skipper Sophie Molineux was the only one with two wickets. </p><p>Renuka Thakur gave a glimmer of hope with a first over wicket of Georgia Voll, while spinners Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma struck twice within the 10th over to put pressure on the Australians. </p><p>However, the experienced duo of Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardener added 100 runs for the fourth wicket as the Aussies remained unbeaten in the league stage. </p><p>Perry mixed caution with aggression to score 56 runs off 38 balls, including eight fours, while Gardner made sure the task was easy with an unbeaten 53 off just 29 balls. Her knock had three fours and as many sixes. </p>