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ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India knocked out of tournament following defeat to Australia

In a must win encounter, Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first. While the openers got off to a steady start.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 17:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup

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