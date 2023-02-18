ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India opt to bowl against England

ICC Women's T20 WC: India opt to bowl against England

Both teams are currently unbeaten in the tournament after two games, with England on top of the table on Net Run Rate

PTI
PTI, Gqeberha (South Africa),
  • Feb 18 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 18:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

India captain Harmanpreet Singh won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

India made one change, bringing in Shikha Pandey in place of Devika Vaidya.

England named an unchanged playing eleven.

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

