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Homesportscricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Mandhana, Shafali power India to 209/5 against Netherlands

After electing to field, the Netherlands bowlers came under heavy attack from the Indian openers, who dominated from the outset.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:58 IST
sportsCricketWomen's T20 World CupICC

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