ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Mandhana, Shafali power India to 209/5 against Netherlands

<p>Leeds: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma stitched together a 115-run opening stand as India posted 209 for 5 against the Netherlands in their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-womens-t20-world-cup-2026-india-kickstart-campaign-on-high-with-64-run-win-against-pakistan-4039134">Women's T20 World Cup</a> group match here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>After electing to field, the Netherlands bowlers came under heavy attack from the Indian openers, who dominated from the outset.</p>.<p>Mandhana struck 11 fours and a six in a fluent 47-ball 74, while Shafali smashed nine boundaries during her 38-ball 55.</p>.ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | India kickstart campaign on high with 64-run win against Pakistan .<p>The century-plus partnership was the fifth between Mandhana and Shafali in T20 Internationals.</p>.<p>With the duo in explosive form, India raced to the 100-run mark in just 10.5 overs. Richa Ghosh (20 not out, 8 balls; 2x6, 1x4) and Deepti Sharma (10 not out, 2 balls; 1x4, 1x6) gave the final flourish.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: India: 209/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74, Shafali Verma 55; Caroline de Lange 2/32).</p>