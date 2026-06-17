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ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Netherlands put India to bat first

India brought in Nandani Sharma in place of Arundhati Reddy, who is rested, in the only change to their playing XI.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:03 IST
sportsSports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketWomen's T20 World CupT20 World CupHarmanpreet Kaur

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