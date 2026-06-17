ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Netherlands put India to bat first

<p>The Netherlands opted to bowl after winning the toss in their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/womens-t20-world-cup">ICC Women's T20 World Cup </a>match against India in Leeds on Wednesday.</p><p>India brought in Nandani Sharma in place of Arundhati Reddy, who is rested, in the only change to their playing XI.</p><p>In their opening match in Birmingham, India had defeated Pakistan by 64 runs.</p><p>Thanks to Smriti Mandhana's classy 44-ball-68 and Richa Ghosh's 34 off 17 balls, India posted 170 for six.</p><p>Save Muneeba Ali's 35-ball-41, there was no sting in Pakistan batting as they folded for a meagre 106 in 17 overs.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p>India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.</p><p>Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c/w), Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning.</p>