ICC Women's T20 WC: Pakistan opt to bat against India

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan opt to bat against India

India were without leading batter Smriti Mandhana because of a finger injury

AFP
AFP, Cape Town,
  • Feb 12 2023, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 19:07 ist
Credit: AFP Photos

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat in their Women's T20 World Cup match against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

"The wicket looks a little dry so we want to put up a total first," said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would also have chosen to bat first because of the conditions. But she backed her bowlers to restrict Pakistan.

"Our bowlers did really well in the tri-series," she said referring to a pre-World Cup tournament in South Africa which also featured the host nation and the West Indies.

India were without leading batter Smriti Mandhana because of a finger injury. She is expected to be fit for India's next match against the West Indies on Wednesday.

It is the first match of the tournament for both teams.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wkt), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wkt), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Ameen, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag (RSA), Jacqueline Williams (WIS).

TV umpire: Anna Harris (ENG).

Match referee: Shandre Fritz (RSA).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Womens cricket
T20 World Cup

What's Brewing

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

 