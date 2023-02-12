ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan opt to bat against India

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat in their Women's T20 World Cup match against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

"The wicket looks a little dry so we want to put up a total first," said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would also have chosen to bat first because of the conditions. But she backed her bowlers to restrict Pakistan.

"Our bowlers did really well in the tri-series," she said referring to a pre-World Cup tournament in South Africa which also featured the host nation and the West Indies.

India were without leading batter Smriti Mandhana because of a finger injury. She is expected to be fit for India's next match against the West Indies on Wednesday.

It is the first match of the tournament for both teams.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wkt), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wkt), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Ameen, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag (RSA), Jacqueline Williams (WIS).

TV umpire: Anna Harris (ENG).

Match referee: Shandre Fritz (RSA).