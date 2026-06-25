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ICC Women's T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh

Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply but Shafali single-handedly fired India to 63 for one in the powerplay.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:22 IST
Sports NewsCricketShafali VermaICC T20 World CupWomens cricketindia vs Bangaldesh

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