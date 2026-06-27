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ICC Women's World Cup 2026 | Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir slams sexist comments over team's performance

In an interview to Pakistani media, Mir questioned if men's players were told they were better off making 'rotis' in the kitchen when they perform poorly.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 14:58 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanWomen's T20 World Cupsexist comments

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