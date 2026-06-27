ICC Women's World Cup 2026 | Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir slams sexist comments over team's performance

<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> captain Sana Mir on Saturday lashed out against critics and fans for "sexist" comments over the performance of the team in the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/womens-t20-world-cup">Women's T20 World Cup</a>. </p><p>Pakistan ended their World Cup campaign with a consolation win against the Netherlands after suffering four straight defeats to India, South Africa, Australia and Bangladesh.</p><p>In an interview to Pakistani media, Mir questioned if men's players were told they were better off making "rotis" in the kitchen when they perform poorly. </p>.ICC Women's T20 World Cup | India face formidable Australia in must-win clash.<p>"I see double standards while talking about the performances of the men's and women's teams. I don't agree with the tone of the criticism. Yes the team has not come up to the expectations but just because it is the women's team why add a sexist tone to it,” she said.</p><p>Sana, who is a commentator in the tournament, said everyone is disappointed with the team's performance but lashed out at the manner in which it was discussed. </p><p>"Even after so many years we still don't give the required respect to the women's team while discussing its performances." </p><p>Sana said fans and critics had to take into count the problems girls face when they take up professional cricket in Pakistan.</p><p>"Our players could not perform the way we expected. It took many years to convince everyone that Pakistan’s girls have what it takes, that they can cause upsets," she said, while stressing that the mindset surrounding women’s cricket needed to change first.</p><p>“Until we change this mindset, we will get nowhere,” she added.</p><p>The former all-rounder also slammed AI-generated videos to mock women's players and spread misinformation which caused pain to their families.</p><p>Sana said what pained her the most was when the women’s team performance was judged by gender not by cricket itself.</p><p>Sana said a lot of work required to be done on expanding the pool of talent in women’s cricket and organizing more domestic tournaments.</p><p>"It is true that the players know there is no competition for spots in the team and it does affect their mindset." </p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>