Homesportscricket

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia elect to bat against India

At Chepauk, India have won seven out of 14 ODIs with six defeats and one game abandoned. Australia have in fact won five out of their six ODIs at this venue.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 08:03 IST

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against India in match no 5 of the ODI World Cup, at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

For the hosts, opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the match due to illness.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

