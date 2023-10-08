ICC World Cup 2023: Australia elect to bat against India

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against India in match no 5 of the ODI World Cup, at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

For the hosts, opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the match due to illness.

At Chepauk, India have won seven out of 14 ODIs with six defeats and one game abandoned. Australia have in fact won five out of their six ODIs at this venue.