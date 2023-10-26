Maxwell blasts Cricket World Cup light show at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium

New Delhi: After smashing the Netherlands bowlers into submission with a record-breaking century, Glenn Maxwell unleashed against World Cup organisers for putting on a "horrible" mid-match light show during Australia's massive 309-run win.

The all-rounder, nicknamed 'The Big Show' for his batting fireworks, was no fan of the two-minute spectacle at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium during the Netherlands' fruitless chase of a mammoth total of 399-8.

He covered his eyes in the field as the stadium morphed into a virtual nightclub with flashing lights and thumping beats.

"I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game," Maxwell said after recording the fastest century in 50-over World Cup history.