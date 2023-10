A 121-run partnership between skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azratullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan put up a total of 272/8 against India, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, Shahidi and Omarzai were the star-performers for the Afghan side with their 80 (88) and 62 (69) respectively.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took up 4 wickets, while birthday boy Hardik Pandya managed to pick 2 to his name.