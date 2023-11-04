ICC World Cup New Zealand vs Paksitan Live: PAK to field first as Babar wins toss
An injury-tormented New Zealand, further weakened by the exit of Matt Henry, seek resurgence while Pakistan need a continuation of their recent resurrection, and that subtext of desperation could turn their crucial World Cup match into a classic today.
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 04:48 IST
Highlights
04:3604 Nov 2023
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first.
With Pakistan's net run rate not going in their favour, Babar's men will have to have big wins in this and their next match to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.
Ish Sodhi has replaced Matt Henry in the NZ lineup while Williamson has come in place of Will Young
Here are the squads of the two teams
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Darryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahemd, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf
