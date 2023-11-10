JOIN US
Homesportscricket

ICC World Cup: Afghanistan win the toss and choose to bat first


Last Updated 10 November 2023, 08:07 IST

Ahmedabad: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa in their must-win World Cup match here on Friday.

The Proteas have brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen, who have been rested.

Afghanistan, who are chasing an improbable semifinal spot, are unchanged.

Teams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

(Published 10 November 2023, 08:07 IST)
Sports News Afghanistan Cricket World Cup South Africa ICC World Cup

