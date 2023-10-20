ICC World Cup: Australia bludgeon 367, powered by record-breaking Warner and Marsh

Bengaluru: Australia took their World Cup campaign – and Pakistan – by the scruff of the neck at the Chinnaswamy stadium by piling up 367/9, powered by a record first-wicket stand and hundreds by both openers.

David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) put on 259 for the first wicket in alarmingly rapid time, bludgeoning 18 sixes and 24 fours between them before Pakistan exerted a modicum of control by getting eight wickets for 104, with spearhead Shaheen Afridi producing a superb late spell to end with 5/54.

This meant that the men in green went into the break probably reflecting that things could have been much worse. But two hours of carnage had already done substantial damage to their campaign.

The Warner-Marsh partnership was the highest opening stand for Australia in the World Cup, and just one run short of their highest for any wicket. It was the sixth-highest partnership in World Cup history.

For the first 200 balls of Australia’s innings, hope sprang in Pakistan hearts just three times.