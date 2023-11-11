ICC World Cup | Australia end league campaign with easy win against Bangladesh

Put in to bat, Bangladesh made 306 for 8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Marsh hit 17 fours and nine sixes to end the match in 44.4 overs. He added 120 for the second wicket with David Warner (53) and 175 for the unbroken third wicket stand with Steve Smith (63 not out).

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 306 for 8 in 50 overs (Towhid Hridoy 74, Najmul Hossain Shanto 45; Adam Zampa 2/32, Sean Abbott 2/61).