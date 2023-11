Despite a slow start to their ICC World Cup campaign, Australia once again proved their mettle, beating South Africa by 3 wickets and booking their place in the final for a shot at cricket's most coveted trophy.

Batting first, South Africa managed 212 in 49.4 overs, but the Aussies were up for the chase in what turned out to be a closely-fought contest.

Australia will face hosts India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 for a shot at World Cup glory.

More to follow...