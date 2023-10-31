ICC World Cup | Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Bangladesh won toss, opted to bat against Pakistan on Tuesday ahead of their match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Pakistan have just four points in their kitty and they can add a maximum of six more to touch 10 by the end of league stage.

Pakistan's biggest positive is sparkling show by Mohammad Wasim junior who made his World Cup debut in place of an indisposed Hasan Ali against South Africa.

On the other hand, all is not well in the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh camp. Their batters have failed to post big totals. In their pervious match against the Netherlands, four of their top-six batters failed to score in double digits to be bundled out for 142 in a chase of 230.

Pakistan will not have to just win their remaining matches but they need to win with big margins to swell their net run rate (currently minus 0.205). A defeat against Bangladesh will certainly knock the 1992 champions out of the showpiece.



More to follow...