ICC World Cup | Chase master Kohli

A target of 200 in an ODI is anything but a daunting one. Even accounting for the turn in the first innings and the movement that the pacers could possibly get with the new ball, you expect a batting line-up like India's to chase down the required runs with a degree of comfort. But not when you lose more wickets than the number of runs you have scored. Not against an attack that has its tails up. Not against a fielding unit that saves every run as if its life is dependent on it.