ICC World Cup: The dance of the minnows

Afghanistan or the Netherlands’ wins may not herald such a tectonic shift but they would go a long way in sustaining the game, especially the 50-over cricket whose future has been in question for some time now. Caught between ICC’s efforts to preserve the primacy of Tests and the growing demand for T20s, the fortunes of ODIs have been dwindling gradually, and the authorities are looking at the 50-over World Cup, still the ICC’s flagship event, to shore up the format. It would hardly serve the intended purpose if the same teams continue to dominate, the monotony that ODIs have been accused of.