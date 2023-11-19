ICC World Cup Final: Rohit calls for calmness under pressure

“I don’t want to go back there,” he said, squirming in his chair. “It was a very emotional period. I think I’m sure everyone knows about it. It was a very hard time. But again, now I’m very happy that I’m at this stage where I’m leading the team into the final. I never thought it would happen. But things do happen if you wish for it. And if you dream big, all these things happen. So, I just want to keep it nice and relaxed and calm and not get too emotional thinking about what happened in 2011 or what can happen tomorrow.”