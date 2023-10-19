ICC World Cup: Hardik Pandya leaves field after twisting ankle during clash against Bangladesh

Pune: In a major injury scare for India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in a World Cup match against Bangladesh, here on Thursday.

Pandya suffered the injury during the third delivery of the ninth over when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through.

He twisted his ankle as the ball passed under his leg and he stumbled to the ground.

On air, former England captain Nasser Hussain confirmed that Pandya will not be taking the field for the remainder of Bangladesh innings.