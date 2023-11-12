JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC World Cup: India end group stage campaign unbeaten with 160-run win over Netherlands

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also bowled a few overs and fetched one wicket each.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 16:07 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India literally out-batted Netherlands by 160 runs to finish their World Cup league engagements with a record nine wins on trot here on Sunday.

The hosts produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410 for four with Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slamming a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian. The duo added 208 runs off 128 balls.

Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties after India opted to bat.

In reply, the Netherlands, gave a better display against fancied Indian attack compared to some of the earlier opposition teams, as they were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Brief Scores:

India: 410 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 128 not out, KL Rahul 102; Bas de Leede 2/82).

The Netherlands: 250 all out in 47.5 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 45, Teja Nidamanuru 54, Kuldeep Yadav 2/41, Ravindra Jadeja 2/49, Mohammed Siraj 2/29).

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 November 2023, 16:07 IST)
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketCricket World CupNetherlandsICC World Cup

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT