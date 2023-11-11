ICC World Cup: India eye dominant finish to dream league campaign

Chinnaswamy is the second home for Kohli, thanks to his long-standing association with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the 35-year-old will be gunning to treat the fans with a special knock. Last year he missed out on a opportunity to play his 100th Test here but on Sunday Kohli could surpass the great Sachin Tendulkar if he ends up scoring a century which would be his 50th. Safe to say, that would be nothing less than poetic if it happens. Another player who would be gunning for a big knock is KL Rahul. Having bred at the same ground, Rahul knows the conditions like few others and he’ll be determined to make a statement.