ICC World Cup | India look to put Afghan to the sword

Afghanistan:

Irrespective of the conditions, the Afghans would heavily depend on their spinners to get the job done for them. Defending a small target, their three-pronged spin attack proved ineffectual against Bangladesh but they are capable of putting the rival batters under pressure if their batsmen do a decent job. While Afghan batters are definitely talented, they need to learn to play the situation. They just play in one gear, and that's not a prudent strategy, especially against strong attacks and just two wins in last 11 games despite the obvious talent drive home the point.