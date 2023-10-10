ICC World Cup | India look to put Afghan to the sword

Afghanistan are mighty proud of both the quality and quantity of their spin resources. And why wouldn't you be if you have spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad in your ranks?
But in their World Cup opener against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, the Afghans got a taste of their own medicine when Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz destroyed their batting with three wickets apiece. Sitting pretty at 112/2 in 24 overs, Afghans collapsed to 156 which the Bangladeshis overhauled in 34.4 overs while losing four wickets.
In their second match against India here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, however, the Afghans may hope to handle the home spinners with a certain degree of comfort for the designated playing surface had a generous green cover.
While it remains to be seen how much of that grass would be retained, it's unlikely to aid the spinners much, especially of the finger-spin variety. Quick stat: The last match at this venue between South Africa and Sri Lanka saw 756 runs being plundered in 94.5 overs.
The appearance of the pitch promises another run-fest, and Indian batters, especially the openers, would be looking to get amongst runs before the bigger battles, not least the third tie against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. A combination of some quality pace bowling and reckless shots had put India in a spot against Australia in a small chase.
While Afghanistan are no Australia, India wouldn't take them easy given their experience in the last World Cup at Headingley where the underdogs nearly pulled off an upset of the tournament. In the 2018 Asia Cup also, India had escaped with an honourable tie against Afghanistan.
TEAM TALK
India:
There was a major worry in the Indian camp on Tuesday morning after Shubman Gill, down with dengue, was rushed to hospital in Chennai after a significant drop in his platelet count. Though the opener was discharged after a few hours, he is most likely to miss the Pakistan game as well. That means Ishan Kishan will get another chance to stay in contention for a first-choice replacement should a batter's place fall vacant going forward. Shreyas Iyer got out to a rank poor shot and the right-hander would be looking to make amends for that folly.
There could be changes in bowling, though. Given the nature of the pitch here, the management could either opt for Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur in place of R Ashwin, who was an ideal choice for the conditions in Chennai.
Afghanistan:
Irrespective of the conditions, the Afghans would heavily depend on their spinners to get the job done for them. Defending a small target, their three-pronged spin attack proved ineffectual against Bangladesh but they are capable of putting the rival batters under pressure if their batsmen do a decent job. While Afghan batters are definitely talented, they need to learn to play the situation. They just play in one gear, and that's not a prudent strategy, especially against strong attacks and just two wins in last 11 games despite the obvious talent drive home the point.
PLAYERS IN SPOTLIGHT
INDIA
With spin expected to play a limited role, India could go for either Thakur or Shami while leaving out Ashwin. Though Thakur has the ability to get some runs in the slog, would India need his batting services on a flat track? There is a great chance that he might overcompensate for those runs with his bowling if the Afghan batters get stuck into him. Shami, who ensured India's narrow win in the last World Cup with a final-over hat-trick, would be a better option for he is a genuine wicket-taking bowler.
AFGHANISTAN
Naveen-Ul-Haq will be running into Virat Kohli for the first time in India colours after their heated engagement in an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year. The Afghan pacer felt the heat of it with the fans trying to rile him up with chants of Kohli at almost every venue. Don't be surprised to see the Delhi crowd trying to get into Naveen's skin with chants of their home boy Kohli from the Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor, stand.
PITCH/CONDITIONS
India head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma spent a few minutes observing and analysing the pitch on Tuesday evening before commencing their practice. The thick green cover might excite pacers but the ball isn't expected to do much either in the air or off the pitch after the initial few overs. With dew expected, batting might become easier under lights. While there's no rain threat, it's going to be a hot afternoon at 35 degree celsius.
SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.
AFGHANISTAN: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Form Guide
INDIA: WLWWW
AFGHANISTAN: LLLLL