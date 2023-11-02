ICC World Cup: Kohli, Gill set it up before Iyer takes India higher

On a surface where creating wicket-taking opportunities are rare and it is even more difficult to stem the flow of runs, converting even half a chance becomes mandatory for the bowling side. Sri Lanka were guilty of squandering two relatively easy chances and paid a heavy price for it.

In an eventful first few overs, during which edges fell tantalisingly short of fielders and catches were dropped even as the ball kept disappearing into the pickets, Sri Lanka had a great chance of shutting India out after the second-ball dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill (92, 92b, 11x4, 2x6) was reprieved on seven at short cover by Charith Asalanka off Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmanth Chameera failed to hold onto a return catch of Virat Kohli (88, 94b, 11x4) when the batter was on eight. The king and the heir apparent then combined to punish Sri Lanka for their largesse with a mammoth 189-run (179 balls) stand for the second wicket that formed the cornerstone of India's 357/8 here during their World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The story could have been altogether different had Sri Lanka shown the same commitment as they did with their bowling in the first 7-8 overs. They appeared to have come with a clear leg-side trap for the Indian batters, and it almost paid off when Kohli's flick, the first ball he faced, fell short of leg-gully after Madushanka produced the ball of the match to rattle the Rohit's off-stump as the opener played inside the line of the ball. While the Lankan pacers did stray down the leg to concede some easy fours, credit must be given for the plan.

Utilising early assistance from the pitch and the new ball, both Madushanka and Chameera got the ball to jag around putting some doubts in the minds of Kohli and Gill who found it difficult to time the ball initially. It was during this phase that the Lankan bowlers elicited catches from them, and had they held on to them, India would have been 25/3. But when the two right-handers were separated, India were sitting pretty at 193/2.

Few sights can be more beautiful on a cricket field than a Kohli-Gill duet. It's where style meets substance, promise turns into potential. Kohli's gorgeous cover drives were matched in their aesthetic quality by Gill's batting manual-defying short-arm cut. Where Kohli's straight drives inspired awe, Gill's punches down the ground generated oohs and aahs. With centuries beckoning, both Kohli and Gill fell in the space of three runs but the damage was done and the capacity crowd had had their fill.

KL Rahul and Surayakumar Yadav departed soon, but Shreyas Iyer, with his place in the XI on the line, blasted his way to a 56-ball 82 to not only buy himself more time but put the issue potentially beyond Lanka. The Mumbaikar struck three fours and half a dozen sixes to provide the flourish India needed at that stage. It was also a bit surprising to see Lankan bowlers not test him against short-pitched balls but that shouldn't take anything away from Iyer's innings. Ravindra Jadeja (35, 24b, 1x4, 1x6) then came up with a typical cameo - a mixture of hard running and manufactured boundaries.