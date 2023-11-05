ICC World Cup: India win toss, opt to bat against South Africa

India won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the World Cup match being played at Eden Gardens today.

Rohit Sharma's players need to guard themselves from complacency and emulate the all-conquering Australian team of 2007 which won the World Cup without losing a single game.

South Africa's batting line-up, filled with power-hitters and game-changers will test India's 'pace galacticos' before the semi-finals.



In all of their five matches they have batted first South Africa have posted 300-plus totals with their chief enforcer being De Kock who leads the run-chart with 545 runs from seven matches.



India on the other hand have showed they can chase and defend well.



More to follow...