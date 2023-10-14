Home
sportscricket

ICC World Cup: India win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan match is set to begin at 2 pm.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 08:03 IST

India won the toss, opted to bowl against Pakistan at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat.

The match is set to begin at 2 pm.

Both teams have come into this game with two wins out of two.

India battled hard against Australia with Virat Kohli and K L Rahul leading the team over the line to seal a 6-wicket victory. They then dominated against Afghanistan with captain Rohit Sharma scoring a ton en route to an 8-wicket win.

Pakistan brushed aside Netherlands in their opening fixture which they won by 81 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored a ton for them in their second outing against Sri Lanka to seal a 6-wicket victory.

More to follow...

(Published 14 October 2023, 08:03 IST)
