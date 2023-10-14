Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC World Cup: Indian bowlers shine as Pakistan all out for 191 runs

India have welcomed back opener Shubman Gill, who will be playing his first World Cup match after recovering from dengue fever.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 11:53 IST

Follow Us

Hosts India bundled out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs in a World Cup blockbuster between the Asian arch-rivals at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan were on 155-2 in the 30th over and appeared to be cruising towards a 300-plus total with skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan (49) at the crease.

But India's Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Babar, triggering a spectacular collapse, with Pakistan unable to hold out for the rest of their quota of 50 overs.

That leaves their bowlers with the unenviable task of defending a very modest total against India's formidable batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 2-19 in a clinical display of his distinctive style of seam bowling.

India have welcomed back opener Shubman Gill, who will be playing his first World Cup match after recovering from dengue fever.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 11:53 IST)
Sports NewsCricket World CupIndia-PakistanICC World Cup

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT