ICC World Cup | K L Rahul will continue to bat at No. 5: Rathour

Ever since his return from a long injury layoff, K L Rahul has been batting like a dream. At the same time, Shreyas Iyer, who too came back into the side after a surgically repaired back, hasn't provided the consistency one expects from a batter at No. 4.
Is the team management tempted to promote Rahul to the crucial position then? Batting coach Vikram Rathour ruled out any such possibility in the near future.
"No, not at the moment because he is doing so well at number 5 and Shreyas has done really well for us at number 4. So absolutely no temptations."
In the same breath, Rathour clarified that there won't be any frequent changing and chopping in the batting department.
"Whoever is being given the opportunity, I think the belief of the team management is that he should get proper opportunity," he emphasised. "We need to back everyone. Whoever is playing should get enough opportunity. And if there is a situation where we feel that Suryakumar (Yadav) should be brought in -- again he has been batting really well, playing well, preparing well. So, if we feel that Surya should be brought in, we will definitely play him."
Unlike other teams, India would be playing their nine league matches in as many different venues which means they will encounter different pitches and conditions. Is that going to be a bit tricky going forward?
"I think that is the biggest advantage we have, which is we have the personnel to play on different surfaces," Rathour noted. "We can go with three seamers, we can go with all-rounders, we have three very good spinners in the team and we have the batting unit which can adapt and play in any condition. So, at the moment I think we are doing well as far as the team is concerned, everybody is fit. Hopefully (Shubman) Gill will be back in the mix pretty soon."