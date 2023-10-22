ICC WC: Kohli's 95, Shami fifer fire India to 4-wicket win against Kiwis; continue unbeaten streak

In a setting which is hard to describe with words alone, India put on a show which relegated even the majesty of the mountains beyond for fleeting moments as they strung together a victory that they can be proud of. It was cohesive, it showed character, and then, there was Virat Kohli.

There’s little point trying to understand how he does what he does anymore for genius is always tucked behind the essence of enigma, but numbers always reveal its impact.