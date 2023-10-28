ICC World Cup | Lucknow prepares for another war

While England have rapidly unravelled in remarkable fashion, no one can deny the class in their ranks. It's almost the same set of players that won the same tournament for them in 2019 and then the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, making them the only team to hold both the World Cups simultaneously. English batters have been the bigger culprits in their underwhelming performance so far, and they have a chance to redeem themselves with nothing to lose going forward, a fact India would be wary of.